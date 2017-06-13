BRIEF-Tata Motors appoints Girish Wagh as Head of commercial vehicle business unit

June 13 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd:

* Announced appointment of Girish Wagh as 'head of Commercial Vehicle Business Unit' and a member of executive committee

* Wagh will continue to oversee MHCV related scope of responsibilities

* Says Girish Wagh will take charge of new responsibilities with immediate effect Source text: [Tata Motors today announced the appointment of Mr. Girish Wagh as the 'Head of Commercial Vehicle Business Unit' and a member of the Executive Committee (ExCom). Mr. Girish Wagh will take charge of the new responsibilities with immediate effect and will closely work with Mr. Ravindra Pisharody for a smooth transition. The replacement of Mr. Wagh as the 'Head of Product Line MHCV' will be announced in due course. In the meanwhile, he will continue to oversee the MHCV related scope of responsibilities.] Further company coverage: