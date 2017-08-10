BRIEF-Tata Motors calls off partnership talks with Skoda

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd:
* Says intimating cessation of discussion with Skoda around potential partnership
* Says two companies have decided to keep in touch for future areas of collaborations
* Both the companies have jointly concluded that envisioned areas of partnership may not yield the desired synergies as originally assessed
* Says "remain positive of exploring future opportunities with the Volkswagen group"
* Says Tata Motors will continue to pursue standalone product strategy
* Says "have concluded that the strategic benefits for both parties are below the threshold levels"