FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
BRIEF-Tata Motors calls off partnership talks with Skoda
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 10, 2017 / 10:08 AM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Tata Motors calls off partnership talks with Skoda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd:

* Says intimating cessation of discussion with Skoda around potential partnership ‍​

* Says two companies have decided to keep in touch for future areas of collaborations

* Both the companies have jointly concluded that envisioned areas of partnership may not yield the desired synergies as originally assessed

* Says "remain positive of exploring future opportunities with the Volkswagen group"

* Says Tata Motors will continue to pursue standalone product strategy

* Says "have concluded that the strategic benefits for both parties are below the threshold levels" Source text: bit.ly/2uIDnDM Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.