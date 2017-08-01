FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 days ago
BRIEF-Tata Motors domestic sales grows by 13 pct in July 2017
August 1, 2017 / 7:28 AM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Tata Motors domestic sales grows by 13 pct in July 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd:

* Says Tata Motors domestic sales grows by 13% in July 2017

* Says passenger and commercial vehicle total sales (including exports) in July 2017 were at 46,216 vehicles, higher by 7%

* Says company's sales from exports was at 3441 in July 2017, a decline of 36%, compared to 5,371 vehicles sold in July 2016

* Tata Motors says overall commercial vehicles sales in July 2017, in domestic market were at 27,842 nos. Higher by 15% due to ramp-up of BS4 production

* Says company's sales from exports in July 2017 declined due to drop in volumes in Sri Lanka and Nepal.

* Says in July 2017, passenger vehicles, in domestic market, recorded sales at 14,933 nos., with a growth of 10%

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

