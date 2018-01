Jan 10 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd:

* SAYS DEC GROUP GLOBAL WHOLESALES AT 116,677 UNITS, UP 23 PERCENT

* SAYS DEC JLR GLOBAL WHOLESALES WERE 55066 UNITS, JAGUAR WHOLESALES WERE 16826, LAND ROVER WHOLESALES WERE 38240 Source text: bit.ly/2FlC4ks Further company coverage: