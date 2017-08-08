FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tata Motors Group July global wholesales, including JLR, up 12 pct
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 8, 2017 / 6:57 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Tata Motors Group July global wholesales, including JLR, up 12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd

* Tata Motors Group global wholesales in July 2017, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 98,534 nos., higher by 12%, over July 2016

* Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in July 2017 were at 32,026 nos., up 5% over July 2016

* Says global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in July 2017 were at 66,508 nos., higher by 15%, compared to July 2016

* Says in July global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 51,425 vehicles, includes CJLR volumes of 6,805 units Source text - bit.ly/2wp4gyE Further company coverage:

