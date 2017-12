Dec 7 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd:

* SAYS JAGUAR LAND ROVER SOLD 52,332 VEHICLES IN NOVEMBER, UP 10 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR

* SAYS JAGUAR RETAIL SALES WERE 13,688 VEHICLES IN NOVEMBER, DOWN 6.3 PERCENT

* LAND ROVER RETAILED 38,644 VEHICLES IN NOVEMBER, UP 17.2 PERCENT Source text - bit.ly/2jpsnIG Further company coverage: