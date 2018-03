March 7 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd:

* SAYS RETAIL SALES OF 39,911 JAGUARS AND LAND ROVERS IN FEBRUARY WERE 2.6 PERCENT DOWN

* SAYS JAGUAR SALES IN FEBRUARY WERE DOWN BY 5.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR WITH 11,565 UNITS SOLD

* SAYS GLOBAL LAND ROVER SALES OF 28,346 WERE DOWN 1.5 PERCENT IN FEB

* "CONTINUING TO SEE WEAKER MARKET CONDITIONS IN EUROPE AND UK IN PARTICULAR LARGELY REFLECTING DIESEL UNCERTAINTY" Source text - bit.ly/2IarUV8