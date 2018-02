Feb 9 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd:

* SAYS GROUP GLOBAL WHOLESALES IN JANUARY 2018 WERE AT 114,797 , HIGHER BY 20 PERCENT, OVER JANUARY 2017

* TATA MOTORS - GLOBAL WHOLESALES OF ALL TATA MOTORS' COMMERCIAL VEHICLES AND TATA DAEWOO RANGE IN JANUARY 2018 WERE AT 44,828 NOS., UP BY 32 PERCENT