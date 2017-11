Nov 1 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd

* Overall commercial vehicles sales in october 2017, in domestic market were at 32,411 nos., higher by 7% over October 2016​

* Says ‍sales from exports was at 4,311 nos., in October 2017, a decline of 32 percent​

* Says domestic passenger & commercial vehicle business grew 5 percent to 48,886 units, in October 2017‍​

* Says in October 2017, Tata Motors passenger vehicles had sales of 16,475 units, up 1 percent