Jan 2 (Reuters) - Westport Fuel Systems Inc:

* TATA MOTORS AND WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS ANNOUNCE DEVELOPMENT AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT

* WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS-AGREEMENT WITH TATA MOTORS FOR THEIR 4 CYLINDER, 6 CYLINDER NATURAL GAS SPARK-IGNITED COMMERCIAL VEHICLE ENGINE FAMILY