Jan 19 (Reuters) - Tata Steel Ltd:

* SAYS ‍ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL DUAL TRANCHE USD BOND OFFERING OF US$ 1.3 BILLION​

* SAYS PROCEEDS OF BONDS WILL BE USED TO REFINANCE OFFSHORE OBLIGATIONS FOR CO

* SAYS BONDS TO BE LISTED ON SINGAPORE EXCAHNGE Source text: (bit.ly/2DhMHDI) Further company coverage: