2 months ago
BRIEF-Tatton Asset Management seeks listing on London's AIM
June 22, 2017 / 6:12 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Tatton Asset Management seeks listing on London's AIM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Tatton Asset Management Plc:

* Intention to float

* Expected to join AIM on July 6 with market cap of 87.2 million stg

* Proposed placing of 6,410,256 new ordinary shares and 26,679,075 existing ordinary shares at 156 pence per ordinary share​

* Placing will raise approximately 10.0 mln stg for company, about 41.6 mln stg for selling shareholders

* Following placing, 63.5 percent of ordinary shares will be held in public hands​

* ‍Zeus Capital is acting as nomad and broker in connection with placing and admission​ Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

