Dec 12 (Reuters) - Tatts Group Ltd:

* SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SCHEME WITH TABCORP,TAH-TTS.AX

* ‍CO‘S SHAREHOLDERS VOTED IN FAVOUR OF PROPOSAL BY TABCORP TO BUY 100% STAKE OF TATTS BY WAY OF SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT​

* DETERMINED TO PAY A FULLY FRANKED SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF 16 CENTS PER TATTS SHARE, SUBJECT TO THE SCHEME BECOMING EFFECTIVE‍​