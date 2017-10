BRIEF-Tatts Group updates on merger with Tabcorp

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Tabcorp Holdings Ltd:

* Notes that Tabcorp’s FY17 financial results will be announced to ASX on Aug 4

* Tatts and Tabcorp to defer release of scheme booklet for proposed merger in order to incorporate FY17 financial results and related disclosures​

* Scheme booklet is now expected to be provided to Tatts’ shareholders in September 2017​

* Informed by Tabcorp that it is well progressed in obtaining government and regulatory approvals required to implement proposed merger​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: