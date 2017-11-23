FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tatts to postpone its AGM
Sections
Featured
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
economy
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Militants kill more than 230 at mosque in Egypt
Militants kill more than 230 at mosque in Egypt
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 23, 2017 / 12:25 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Tatts to postpone its AGM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Tatts Group Ltd

* Australian Competition Tribunal has published reasons for decision to grant Tabcorp authorisation to proceed with its proposed deal

* ‍Tribunal dismissed concerns raised by third parties as either unlikely to arise or as not material​

* ‍Tribunal found that proposed transaction will not lead to any material lessening of competition in consumer wagering market​

* ‍Board resolved to postpone date of its annual general meeting to 1.30pm (Brisbane time) on Tuesday, 12 Dec​

* T‍ribunal also found that benefits from proposed transaction will be substantial​

* ‍intends to apply to supreme court of Victoria next week for approval to postpone scheme meeting to 12 December​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.