BRIEF-Taubman provides update on board refreshment and declassification commitments

July 26 (Reuters) - Taubman Centers Inc

* Taubman provides update on board refreshment and declassification commitments

* Taubman Centers Inc - ‍Intends to announce at least two new independent directors prior to 2018 annual meeting​

* Taubman Centers Inc - ‍Intends to announce additional third new independent director by 2019 annual meeting if not before​

* Taubman Centers Inc - ‍Changes will be in addition to two new independent directors, Myron E. Ullman and Cia Buckley Marakovits​

* Taubman Centers Inc - ‍Board will be fully declassified by 2020 annual meeting​