Sept 13 (Reuters) - Tbc Bank Group Plc

* ‍MOODY‘S UPGRADES TBC BANK CREDIT RATING​

* ‍MOODY‘S INVESTORS SERVICE (MOODY‘S) HAS ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT HAS UPGRADED CREDIT RATING OF JSC TBC BANK​

* ‍BANK‘S LOCAL-CURRENCY DEPOSIT RATING HAS BEEN INCREASED TO BA2 FROM BA3 AND ITS FOREIGN-CURRENCY DEPOSIT RATING TO BA3 FROM B1​

* ‍RATINGS CONTINUE TO CARRY A STABLE OUTLOOK​

* ‍THIS CHANGE WAS DRIVEN BY MOODY‘S UPGRADE OF GEORGIA‘S GOVERNMENT BOND RATINGS TO BA2 STABLE FROM BA3 STABLE ON 11 SEPTEMBER 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: