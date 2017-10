Oct 20 (Reuters) - Tbc Bank Group Plc

* ‍TBC BANK SIGNS SYNDICATED LOAN AGREEMENT OF USD 106.5 MILLION WITH FMO AND OFID​

* ‍FMO FUNDING ENABLES TBC BANK TO FURTHER SUPPORT MICRO, SMALL AND MEDIUM-SIZED ENTERPRISE (MSME) FINANCING IN GEORGIA​