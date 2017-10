Oct 3 (Reuters) - Tc Pipelines Lp:

* Tc pipelines lp says on sept 29 entered into amendment, effective as of october 2, 2017 to term loan agreement dated as of july 1, 2013 - sec filing

* Tc pipelines lp - amendments ‍extend final maturity by five years to october 2, 2022-sec filing​ Source text: (bit.ly/2fMFyoo) Further company coverage: