BRIEF-TCF Financial Corp Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.57

Jan 30 (Reuters) - TCF Financial Corp:

* TCF REPORTS QUARTERLY NET INCOME OF $101.4 MILLION, OR 57 CENTS PER SHARE AND ANNUAL NET INCOME OF $268.6 MILLION, OR $1.44 PER SHARE

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.57

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.35 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 10.9 PERCENT TO $362.8 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $243.9 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ‍NET INTEREST INCOME OF $241.9 MILLION, UP 14.4 PERCENT FROM Q4 OF 2016​

* QTRLY ‍NET INCOME AND EPS IMPACTED BY ESTIMATED NET TAX BENEFIT OF $130.7 MILLION, OR 77 CENTSPER SHARE, AS A RESULT OF TAX REFORM​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: