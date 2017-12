Dec 29 (Reuters) - TCF Financial Corp:

* TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ESTIMATED IMPACT OF TAX REFORM

* TCF FINANCIAL CORP - AS A RESULT OF TAX REFORM, CO TO RECORD A ONE-TIME, ESTIMATED NET TAX BENEFIT BETWEEN $120 MILLION AND $140 MILLION

* TCF FINANCIAL CORP SAYS THE ESTIMATED DECREASE TO INCOME TAX EXPENSE WILL BE REFLECTED IN CO‘S OPERATING RESULTS FOR Q4 OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: