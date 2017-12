Dec 4 (Reuters) - TCI FUND MANAGEMENT :

* SAYS LSE‘S NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS HAVE COMMITTED TO REMAIN IN PLACE IF DONALD BRYDON IS REMOVED‍​‍​

* SAYS SEVERAL OF LSE‘S NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS ARE QUALIFIED TO SERVE AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN - PRESENTATION FOR LSE EGM ON DEC.19 Further company coverage: