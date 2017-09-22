BRIEF-TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings updates on management changes

Sept 22 (Reuters) - TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd
* Kevin Wang Cheng has been appointed as an executive director of company
* Bo Lianming appointed as Chairman
* Xu Fang has resigned as an executive director
* Li Dongsheng has resigned as Chairman and executive director of co
* Kevin Wang Cheng has also been appointed as CEO with effect from 1 Oct
* Michael Wang Yi has been appointed as an executive director
* Bo Lianming tendered his resignation as CEO of company with effect from 1 Oct