Oct 24 (Reuters) - Tcl Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd :

* 9-month ‍gross profit increased by 4.2 percent year-on-year to about HK$4.22 billion​

* 9-month ‍turnover up 19.3 percent to about HK$28.25 billion​

* 9-month group ‍sold about 16.12 million sets of LCD TVs, up about 11.1 percent year-on-year​