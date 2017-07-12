FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2017 / 12:59 PM / 25 days ago

BRIEF-TCL sees H1 net profit up 65-75 pct, to boost its stake in Shenzhen China Star Optoelectronics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - TCL Corp

* Says it expects H1 net profit to rise 65-75 percent y/y to 1.0-1.1 billion yuan ($147.36-$162.10 million)

* Says it plans to acquire 10.04 percent stake in Shenzhen China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co for 4.03 billion yuan ($593.87 million) via share issue

* Says it will own 85.71 percent stake in Shenzhen China Star Optoelectronics Technology after transaction

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tecvKN; bit.ly/2t3z4GT

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7860 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

