Sept 26(Reuters) - TCL Corp

* Says it plans to acquire 10 percent stake in Shenzhen China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd (CSOT), for 4.03 billion yuan, through share issue

* Says it will directly hold a 85.7 percent stake in CSOT after the acquisition

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Rqm5vA

