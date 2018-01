Jan 16 (Reuters) - Tcm Corporation Pcl:

* CHARLIE JANGVIJITKUL RESIGNED AS DIRECTOR AND MANAGING DIRECTOR ‍​

* BOARD APPOINTED M.L. WALLIWAN VARAVARN TO ACT IN PLACE OF THE MANAGING DIRECTOR ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)