Feb 27 (Reuters) - TCNS Clothing Co Ltd:

* TCNS CLOTHING CO LTD FILES FOR IPO

* IPO OF 15.7 MILLION SHARES VIA OFFER FOR SALE BY SELLING SHAREHOLDERS‍​

* KOTAK MAHINDRA CAPITAL CO LTD, CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS INDIA PVT LTD ARE BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS FOR IPO Source text: bit.ly/2otgXWE