Dec 13 (Reuters) - TCP International Holdings Ltd:

* TCP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD. AGREES TO MERGER

* TCP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD - ‍UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, TCP SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE PER SHARE CONSIDERATION OF $1.00 IN CASH​

* TCP INTERNATIONAL -‍ MERGER AGREEMENT FOR GROUP CONTROLLED BY ELLIS YAN, SOLOMON YAN TO ACQUIRE ALL TCP SHARES NOT OWNED BY BUYERS/THEIR AFFILIATES​