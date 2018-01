BRIEF-TD Ameritrade Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.52

Jan 22 (Reuters) - TD Ameritrade Holding Corp:

* INVESTOR ENGAGEMENT AND SCOTTRADE DRIVE STRONG FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.55 TO $3.05

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.80

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.52

* Q1 REVENUE $1.3 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.17 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.49 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* TD AMERITRADE HOLDING - USING UPDATED TAX RATES, CO EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS OF $2.55 TO $3.05 PER DILUTED SHARE

* TD AMERITRADE HOLDING - EXPECTS GAAP EARNINGS OF $1.85 TO $2.45 PER DILUTED SHARE, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS OF $2.55 TO $3.05 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: