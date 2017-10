BRIEF-TD Ameritrade reports qtrly earnings per share $0.39

Oct 24 (Reuters) - TD Ameritrade Holding Corp:

* TD Ameritrade reports record 2017 earnings

* Qtrly ‍diluted earnings per share of $0.39

* Sees FY 2018 non-gaap earnings per share $2.10 to $2.50

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.39

* Q4 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.49

* Will increase quarterly cash dividend by $0.03 per share, a 17 percent increase​

* Sees FY 2018 GAAP earnings of $1.50 to $2.00 per diluted share​

* Sees ‍ fiscal 2018 Non-GAAP earnings of $2.10 to $2.50 per diluted share​

* Q4 revenue $983 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $958.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $958.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S