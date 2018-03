March 1 (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank:

* TD BANK GROUP DECLARES DIVIDENDS

* TORONTO-DOMINION BANK - ‍DIVIDEND OF 67 CENTS PER FULLY PAID COMMON SHARE IN CAPITAL STOCK OF BANK HAS BEEN DECLARED FOR QUARTER ENDING APRIL 30, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)