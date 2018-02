BRIEF-TDC Has Been Approached By A Potential Bidder For All Shares

Feb 12 (Reuters) - TDC:

* : TDC HAS BEEN APPROACHED BY A POTENTIAL BIDDER FOR ALL SHARES OF TDC

* THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT CURRENT DISCUSSIONS WILL LEAD TO POTENTIAL BIDDER MAKING AN OFFER

* WOULD INTEND TO WITHDRAW ITS RECOMMENDATION OF TRANSACTION WITH MTG

* SAYS ‍TDC HAS COMMUNICATED THAT TDC'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS WOULD INTEND TO WITHDRAW ITS RECOMMENDATION OF TRANSACTION WITH MTG TO COMBINE MTG'S NORDIC ENTERTAINMENT AND STUDIOS BUSINESSES WITH TDC IF AN OFFER FOR ALL SHARES OF TDC IS MADE​