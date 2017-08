Aug 10 (Reuters) - TDC:

* 2017 GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED ON ALL PARAMETERS‍​

* TDC - ‍Q2 2017 EBITDA STABILISATION CONTINUED WITH A SLIGHT DECLINE OF 2.8% YOY COMPARED WITH -9.7% IN Q2 2016​

* IN H1 2017, TDC GROUP’S REPORTED REVENUE DECREASED BY 1.1% OR DKK 119M TO DKK 10,262M

* Q2 REVENUE DKK 5.05‍​ BILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 5.04 BILLION)

* Q2 EBITDA DKK 2.06 BILLION, DOWN 2.8 PCT‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)