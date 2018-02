Feb 23 (Reuters) - Telephone And Data Systems Inc:

* TDS ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 DIVIDEND; 3% DIVIDEND INCREASE IN 2018

* TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS INC - ‍DECLARED A Q1 2018 DIVIDEND OF $0.16 PER COMMON SHARE AND SERIES A COMMON SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: