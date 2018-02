Feb 23 (Reuters) - Telephone And Data Systems Inc:

* TDS TO APPOINT DOUGLAS W. CHAMBERS AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT -- FINANCE AND CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER; DOUGLAS D. SHUMA TO RETIRE

* TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS - CHAMBERS WILL ALSO ASSUME SHUMA‘S ROLE AS CFO AND CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER AT TDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: