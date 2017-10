July 26 (Reuters) - Team Inc -

* Team Inc upsizes offering, prices $200 million of 5 percent convertible senior notes due 2023

* Agreed to sell to initial purchasers in a private offering $200 million principal amount of its 5.00 percent convertible senior notes due 2023

* Size of offering was increased by $25 million from previously announced offering size of $175 million principal amount of notes