Dec 26 (Reuters) - Teamax Smart City Technology Corp Ltd :

* SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH INDONESIA‘S PT.WIKA REALTY ON SMART CITY RELATED PROJECT WORTH ABOUT $450 MILLION

* SAYS VICE CHAIRMAN INVESTIGATED BY SECURITIES REGULATOR DUE TO POSSIBLE VIOLATION OF REGULATIONS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2C9oGit; bit.ly/2BGqWMI Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)