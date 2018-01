Jan 26 (Reuters) - International Brotherhood of Teamsters

* TEAMSTERS RATIFY AGREEMENT WITH EXPRESSJET

* INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF TEAMSTERS SAYS NEW CONTRACT COVERS ABOUT 500 MECHANICS, TECHNICIANS AND TOOL ROOM ATTENDANTS

* ‍INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF TEAMSTERS SAYS AGREEMENT WITH EXPRESSJET WILL BECOME AMENDABLE ONE YEAR FROM JAN 26​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: