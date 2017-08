Aug 10 (Reuters) - Tech Data Corp

* Tech Data Corp - ‍on August 8, 2017 amended and restated transfer and administration agreement dated as of May 19, 2000 - SEC Filing​

* Tech Data Corp - ‍original agreement was scheduled to expire on November 16, 2017​

* Tech Data -access to upto $750 million in borrowings, pays interest on advances at designated commercial paper or libor-based rates plus agreed-upon margin​