BRIEF-Tech Mahindra To Invest C$100 Mln In Canada To Develop AI, Blockchain Solutions

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Tech Mahindra Ltd:

* TO INVEST C$100 MILLION IN NEXT 5 YEARS IN CANADA FOR DEVELOPING AI AND BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTIONS Source text: [Tech Mahindra to develop AI & Blockchain solutions in Canada To invest CAD 100 mn in Canada over next 5 years New Delhi, 23nd February, 2018: Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business reengineering services and solutions today announced a strategic investment in Canada. An investment of CAD 100 million dollars is planned over next 5 years to establish a new ‘Center of Excellence’ (COE) in Canada. The announcement comes as the Prime Minister of Canada, The Right Honorable Justin Trudeau visits India to promote enhanced bilateral collaboration between Canada and India.] Further company coverage: