BRIEF-Tech Mahindra, VMware Collaborate for Telco Network and Service Transformation

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Tech Mahindra Ltd:

* TECH MAHINDRA, VMWARE ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION TO JOINTLY DEVELOP, MARKET, AND DELIVER SOLUTIONS TO ACCELERATE NETWORK TRANSFORMATION FOR COMMUNICATION SERVICE PROVIDERS (CSPS)

* SAYS COMPANIES WILL COMBINE VMWARE‘S 5G AND OPENSTACK READY NETWORK FUNCTIONS VIRTUALIZATION (NFV) PLATFORM WITH TECH MAHINDRA‘S NETWORK SERVICES Source text: [Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business reengineering services and solutions and VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced a new collaboration to jointly develop, market, and deliver solutions to accelerate network transformation for Communication Service Providers (CSPs). Through this expanded relationship, the companies will combine VMware’s production-proven, 5G and OpenStack ready network functions virtualization (NFV) platform with Tech Mahindra’s Network Services to help global CSPs accelerate new service delivery, open new market opportunities and improve IT and business economics.] Further company coverage: