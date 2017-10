Oct 19 (Reuters) - SESA SPA:

* ‍SIGNS BINDING AGREEMENT FOR PURCHASE OF 51% OF NEWCO IN WHICH 78% OF TECH-VALUE WILL BE CONFERRED​

* ‍UNIT VAR GROUP WILL PURCHASE 51% OF NEWCO WHERE TECH-VALUE FUNDERS WILL CONFER 78% OF TECH-VALUE CAPITAL FOR UP TO EUR 6.5 MILLION​

* ‍NEWCO WILL PROMOTE TAKEOVER BID FOR REMAINING ABOUT 20% OF TECH-VALUE SHARES FOR EUR 4.15 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)