BRIEF-Technologyone updates on dispute with Brisbane City Council on LGS project contract

June 28 (Reuters) - Technologyone Ltd

* Updates regarding its dispute with Brisbane City Council (BCC) in relation to LGS project contract

* On 26 June 2017, bcc issued Technologyone with a second notice to show cause

* Recommended expedited arbitration to resolve issues

* BCC has not accepted expedited arbitration which would allow these issues to be resolved and project put back on track

* "Technologyone will again vigorously defend its position in its response to this notice"

* "Attempted termination of contract by BCC continues to be most probable outcome" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: