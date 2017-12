Dec 22 (Reuters) - Technopolis Oyj:

* TECHNOPOLIS TO ACQUIRE ILMARINEN’S MINORITY SHARE IN TECHNOPOLIS AS IN OSLO, NORWAY

* AFTER ACQUISITION, TECHNOPOLIS PLC‘S OWNERSHIP IN TECHNOPOLIS AS IS 100 PER CENT.

* NET PURCHASE PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY NOK 121 MILLION (APPROXIMATELY EUR 12.3 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)