Dec 12 (Reuters) - Technopolis Oyj:

* TECHNOPOLIS TO INVEST EUR 46 MILLION IN ORGANIC EXPANSION IN TAMPERE

* ‍CONSTRUCTION WORK IS SCHEDULED TO START IN FEBRUARY 2018​

* ‍PROJECT IS DUE FOR COMPLETION IN DECEMBER 2019​