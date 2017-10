Sept 13 (Reuters) - TECHSTEP ASA

* AGREEMENT WITH CLOSELY RELATED PARTY

* ‍ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH GTURE AS​

* ‍GTURE WILL RENDER CERTAIN CONSULTANCY SERVICES TO TECHSTEP AND NORDIALOG OSLO AS​

* ‍ESTIMATED VALUE OF CONTRACT IS NOK 5 MILLION.​