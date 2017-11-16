FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Teck announces dividend and share buyback
November 16, 2017 / 11:03 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

BRIEF-Teck announces dividend and share buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd

* Teck announces dividend and share buyback

* Teck Resources - ‍board approved distribution of cash to shareholders through supplemental dividend of $0.40 per share

* Teck Resources - ‍board also approved distribution of cash to shareholders through a share repurchase mandate equivalent to additional $0.40 per share​

* Teck Resources - to apply additional $230 million to repurchase of class B subordinate voting shares through March 31, 2018

* Teck says ‍normal course issuer bid program authorizes co to purchase up to 20 million class B subordinate voting shares through period ending Oct 9, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
