BRIEF-Teck announces dividend and share buyback

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd

* Teck announces dividend and share buyback

* Teck Resources - ‍board approved distribution of cash to shareholders through supplemental dividend of $0.40 per share

* Teck Resources - ‍board also approved distribution of cash to shareholders through a share repurchase mandate equivalent to additional $0.40 per share​

* Teck Resources - to apply additional $230 million to repurchase of class B subordinate voting shares through March 31, 2018

* Teck says ‍normal course issuer bid program authorizes co to purchase up to 20 million class B subordinate voting shares through period ending Oct 9, 2018​