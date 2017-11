Oct 31 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd

* Teck extends maturity dates of bank credit facilities

* Says ‍maturity date of $3 billion facility has been extended from July 2020 to October 2022​

* Says ‍maturity date of $1.2 billion facility has been extended from June 2019 to October 2020​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: