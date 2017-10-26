FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Teck Resources reports quarterly non-GAAP EPS of C$1.08 per share
October 26, 2017 / 7:51 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Teck Resources reports quarterly non-GAAP EPS of C$1.08 per share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd

* Teck reports unaudited third quarter results for 2017

* ‍Adjusted profit was $621 million ($1.08 per share) in Q3 compared with $152 million ($0.26 per share) in Q3 of last year​

* ‍EBITDA was $1.4 billion in Q3 compared with $804 million in Q3 of 2016​

* ‍Construction progress on Fort Hills Oil Sands project has surpassed 96%​

* Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.05per share

* Qtrly revenues C$3.12 billion versus C$2.3 billion last year

* Expect coal sales in Q4 of 2017 to be approximately 6.5 million tonnes​

* Expecting to achieve total production for year in range of 27 to 27.5 million tonnes and unit cost of sales in range of $49 to $53 per tonne​

* ‍Original guidance for transportation costs remains unchanged at $35 to $37 per tonne​

* Qtrly steelmaking coal production 6.80 millions tonnes versus 7.07 millions tonnes last year

* Qtrly steelmaking coal sales 7.54 millions tonnes versus 7.23 millions tonnes last year

* ‍Total debt as of Sept 30 $4,905 million​

* Qtrly steelmaking coal realized (US$/tonne) $159 versus $92 last year

* Qtrly steelmaking coal sales volume up C$13 million

* Average realized steelmaking coal price in Q3 of US$159 per tonne was US$67 per tonne higher than the third quarter of 2016

* Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter totaled $1.4 billion compared with $696 million last year

* Profit attributable to shareholders $600 million, or $1.04 per share, in Q3 versus $234 million, or $0.41 per share in last year

* Continue to expect 2017 copper production to be in the range of 275,000 to 290,000 tonnes

* Anticipate full year copper unit costs to be in the range of US$1.70 to US$1.75 per pound Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

